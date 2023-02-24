These growth stocks are highly rated and are outperforming the S&P 500 in 2023

Even as the prospect of higher rates weighs on markets, it could be time to take a closer look at some top-rated growth stocks. Growth stocks are outperforming in 2023 after getting hammered on Wall Street last year. The Nasdaq Composite is more than 8% higher this year, as investors piled into more risky names following some signs of easing inflation last month. On the other hand, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is negative on the year, while the S & P 500 has managed a more than 2% gain. Of course, there are risks ahead as investors digest a hot inflation report Friday that could mean higher-for-longer interest rates from the Federal Reserve. The personal consumption expenditures price index, which is the central bank's preferred inflation gauge, showed prices rising more than expected in January. Still, for investors searching for growth stocks outperforming the S & P 500 this year, there are some highly-rated names, according to Morningstar data. These stocks have at least four stars, have a market cap of $5 billion or more, and have a total return greater than 4.5%. Here are those names. Booking Holdings made the list. The online travel company was recently named by Goldman Sachs as having a strong record of margin expansion. Shares are up about 20% this year. Payments company Block is also fits the criteria. Shares rose slightly Friday after Block reported fourth-quarter earnings that showed strong growth in gross profit , even as earnings missed expectations. Mega-cap tech stocks Amazon and Microsoft made it onto this list. Both firms were issued four stars from Morningstar, and their stocks are up 14% and 6% this year, respectively. Wall Street is more positive on Microsoft as it ramps up its generative artificial intelligence capabilities, after saying it will incorporate ChatGPT technology into its products such as Bing and Edge. Uber Technologies , Snowflake and Salesforce are some other growth stocks that made this list.