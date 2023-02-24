This week’s best performers include Nvidia and this tax stock

Despite a rocky week for the broader market, some stocks found a way to advance. The S & P 500 is down about 3% this week, as traders feared that persistent inflation would l lead the Federal Reserve to keep rates higher for longer. On Friday, the broader market index fell more than 1% after the Fed's preferred inflation indicator showed a greater-than-expected increase in prices last month . Some stocks bucked the negative trend this week, however, and are headed for solid gains. Nvidia and software stock Ansys were the best performers this week, rising more than 7% each. Shares of Nvidia got a boost from stronger-than-expected revenue guidance for the first quarter. Goldman Sachs also upgraded the chipmaker on the back of its fourth-quarter results, noting: "The combination of positive estimate revisions and a potential expansion in the stock's multiple — consistent with historical recovery phases — will drive continued outperformance in the stock." Analysts see the stock trading in a tight range going forward, however, with the average price target for Nvidia implying upside of just 5%, FactSet data shows. Still, roughly 58% of analysts covering Nvidia rate it as buy. Ansys also got a boost from stronger-than-expected earnings and guidance. The company posted an adjusted profit of $3.09 per share on revenue of $694 million. Analysts expected earnings of $2.82 per share on revenue of $647 million, according to StreetAccount. The company's first-quarter earnings per share forecast of $1.53 to $1.71 after adjustments also topped a consensus estimate of $1.41 per share. To be sure, just 41% of analysts covering Ansys rate it a buy, and the average price target implies upside of just 6% over the next 12 months. TurboTax parent Intuit also outperformed this week, climbing 3%. Earlier this week, Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin said the stock could gain roughly 20% going forward. "The IRS began accepting e-filings in late January, which brings the TurboTax-led consumer segment of Intuit into greater focus for investors," Turrin said . "We think the relative resilience of Intuit's core businesses is flying under the radar currently and focus in on tax season as a catalyst." Coterra Energy , General Mills , Diamondback Energy , EQT , Targa Resources , CF Industries and Molson Coors also outperformed this week.