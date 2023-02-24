Workers report a 4-day workweek improves health, finances and relationships: It ‘simply makes you happy’

Employers and workers around the world are finding that the benefits of a four-day workweek go well beyond reduced burnout. Businesses say they're seeing improved productivity, morale and team culture, whereas individuals are reaping benefits for their health, finances and relationships. Those are the results from a six-month trial in the UK, run by nonprofit 4 Day Week Global and the think tank Autonomy, which included nearly 3,000 workers at 61 companies and ran from June to December 2022 — making it the world's biggest four-day workweek experiment to date. The experiment uses a 100-80-100 model: workers get 100% of the pay for working 80% of the time in exchange for delivering 100% of their usual output. 4 Day Week Global and Autonomy tout the experiment as a resounding success: 92% of companies say they're continuing with the four-day week permanently (of the five companies not moving forward, two are extending their trials and three are pausing for the moment). Companies rated their overall experience well, saying business performance and productivity remained high, revenue increased and turnover dropped. On the employee side, 90% said they definitely want to continue with a four-day week, 55% reported an increase in their ability at work, and 15% said no amount of money would make them go back to a five-day schedule.

Using extra time for healthy habits

Reduced work stress and extra personal time led to several positive health and well-being outcomes: lower stress, better mental health, less negativity, more exercise and an easier time sleeping, according to self-reporting from trial participants. Results suggest workers, with greater control over their time, spent it in more meaningful ways, like socializing and being with family. A shortened workweek could lead to better gender parity of household work: The time men spent caring for their children increased by more than double that of women. 4 Day Week Global notes that findings are consistent across different sample groups: men versus women, small versus big companies, and generally across industries. Some of the positive results were even greater for women, in particular around reduced burnout, increased life and job satisfaction, improved mental health and reduced commuting. Men, meanwhile, were more likely to use their newfound time to contribute more to housework and child care.

'The 4-day week simply makes you happy'