Top 10 U.S. towns where millionaires are buying second homes—3 of them are in Florida

For many of America's most affluent people, having a second or third home is the norm. And according to a new report, they prefer properties in beachfront areas like Boca Raton or near the Rocky Mountains.

Henley and Partner's 2023 wealth report ranked the top 10 U.S. towns where centi-millionaires — those with a wealth of $100 million or more — own second homes.

Data collected by New World Wealth, a global intelligence firm, showed the number of centi-millionaires living in these towns fluctuating depending on the time of year.

In December 2022, the peak holiday season, the number of centi-millionaires increased exponentially, which suggests more vacation homeowners in these areas.