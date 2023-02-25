Warren Buffett’s equity portfolio is focused on just 5 stocks. Here’s what they are

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed that 75% of its equity portfolio was concentrated in just five names. Here's a look at these massive bets from the legendary investor. The "Oracle of Omaha" kept his top five holdings unchanged last quarter as the stock market experienced heightened volatility amid rising rates and recession fears. Berkshire did post a $53.6 billion loss from investments and derivatives during the market turmoil. Buffett asked investors to not focus on the quarterly fluctuations in its equity investments. At the end of 2022, Apple remained Berkshire's largest holding by far, with a value of $119 billion. Buffett has called Apple the second-most important business after Berkshire's cluster of insurers and said he's a fan of CEO Tim Cook's stock repurchase strategy. Shares of Apple fell about 27% last year, underperforming the S & P 500, which dropped nearly 20% for its worst year since 2008. Chevron was the conglomerate's third-biggest holding with a $30 billion value. Berkshire significantly ramped up the energy bet last year. The stock beat the market in 2022 with a 53% rally. Other big bets included Coca-Cola , American Express and Bank of America , which have been Buffett's longtime holdings. Buffett also revealed that Berkshire was the largest owner of 8 big companies: American Express, Bank of America, Chevron, Coca-Cola, HP Inc. , Moody's , Occidental Petroleum and Paramount Global. The 92-year-old investor boosted his position in Occidental to over 21% last year. In August, Berkshire received regulatory approval to purchase up to 50%, spurring speculation that it may eventually buy all of Houston-based Occidental.