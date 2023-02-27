Apple, Nvidia in the news: Here's our take on these outsized tech holdings

Apple (APPL) and Nvidia (NVDA) made headlines Monday, with bullish implications for both Club holdings. Here's a recap of the news and our take on these two towering tech names, along with analysis on the negative knock-on effects for beleaguered chipmaker Qualcomm (QCOM). Apple (APPL) The news: The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Apple is growing it's lead in the high-end smartphone market outside the U.S., driven by Gen-Z consumers who "increasingly see the iPhone as a must-have." For example, Apple's market share of the 18-to-29-year-old cohort in South Korea has increased to 52% from 44% over the past two years, the Journal report noted, citing a Gallup poll. Younger smartphone users have been drawn to the iPhone for its design, camera and features like AirDrop. Apple's global share of the smartphone market priced at $800 a phone or more has climbed to 76% as of last year, up from 65% in 2018, according to research firm Canalys. More broadly, the Journal explained, Apple continues to take market share away from South Korea's Samsung, the world's largest smartphone maker overall. AAPL 1Y mountain Apple (APPL) one-year performance. The Club take: The iPhone remains Apple's bread and butter, and Monday's Wall Street Journal report suggests the tech giant has much more room to run. The iPhone's growing popularity with Gen Z shows that Apple is continuing to brandish its image as a status symbol with the next generation of buyers. It also demonstrates how Apple is growing its installed base of iPhone users, which should allow the company to ultimately expand its high-margin services revenue. While the premium smartphone market should remain Apple's core focus, the company also has an opportunity grow its 19% share of the total global smartphone market by drawing new customers into the Apple ecosystem through budget iPhone options like the SE. Once a customer is part of that Apple world, storing years of photos, videos, application purchases and more in the Apple Cloud, it's no simple task to transfer the data to another operating system. Qualcomm readthrough: We also see Apple's expanding smartphone market share as a longer-term risk to Club holding Qualcomm, which has long provided many of the chips for Apple's iPhones. While Apple has stuck with the semiconductor firm longer than many investors anticipated, it ultimately intends on bringing as much chip design in house as possible. The greater Apple's share of the market becomes, the bigger the longer-term headwind to Qualcomm will be, as Apple eventually takes that portion of the smartphone chip business with it. That's a key reason we've expressed frustration with Qualcomm's slow progress on diversifying its revenue stream away from its heavy reliance on the smartphone market. As a result, we're considering closing our position in the stock and reallocating those funds to another semiconductor name. QCOM 1Y mountain Qualcomm (QCOM) one-year performance. Nvidia (NVDA) The news: Analysts at Bernstein took a crack at sizing up the market opportunity that generative AI represents, particularly as it relates to Nvidia. The Club holding's graphics processing units (GPUs) were used to train and run the viral generative AI chatbot known as ChatGPT, and can be applied to other large language models. Bernstein's bottom-up analysis showed that "the GPU opportunity from ChatpGPT and other large language models could be in the multiple of tens of billions of dollars annually at scale." While the analysts acknowledged that the costs of GPUs – which they calculate at a few cents per user query – will likely come down as generative AI scales up, they argued that the "multi-fold expansion of the GPU market feels inevitable if [large language model] usages…become a sustained thing." NVDA 1Y mountain Nvidia (NVDA) one-year performance. The Club take: Bernstein's bottom-up analysis supports our view that Nvidia is proving itself to be the winner in the generative AI arms race. The semiconductor firm generated about $27 billion in sales in its fiscal year 2023, a figure that's expected to climb to about $30 billion in fiscal 2024. Just over half of that revenue is attributable to the data center segment, which houses Nvidia's cloud and AI operations. But if Bernstein's calculations are accurate, Nvidia could see a significant tailwind to top-line growth over the next decade, potentially more than doubling its current data center sales on generative AI applications alone. The opportunity could be even larger, should generative AI take on new applications beyond text by penetrating the call-center market or other industry-specific vectors.

Visitors look at Apple Inc. iPhones and iPads on display at the SK Telecom Co. T Factory flagship store in Seoul, South Korea, June 11, 2021.