Apple, Nvidia in the news: Here's our take on these outsized tech holdings

Zev Fima@zevfima
Visitors look at Apple Inc. iPhones and iPads on display at the SK Telecom Co. T Factory flagship store in Seoul, South Korea, June 11, 2021.
SeongJoon Cho | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Apple (APPL) and Nvidia (NVDA) made headlines Monday, with bullish implications for both Club holdings. Here's a recap of the news and our take on these two towering tech names, along with analysis on the negative knock-on effects for beleaguered chipmaker Qualcomm (QCOM).