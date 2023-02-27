Deutsche Bank says buy these two retail stocks on any post-earnings dip this week

In a challenging year for retailers, Costco and Dollar Tree stand out as buying opportunities, according to Deutsche Bank. Both companies report earnings this week, following disappointing forecasts for 2023 from the likes of Walmart and Home Depot . Walmart is taking a cautious outlook because the consumer is still very pressured , chief financial officer John David Rainey said last week. Home Depot is expecting flat same-store sales this fiscal year due to weak consumer spending and some pressure in the goods sector. "We are bracing for more volatility ahead as we anticipate weaker guides from several retailers," analyst Krisztina Katai wrote in a note Friday. "Our top picks within this group in a volatile environment — COST and DLTR — have top-line momentum and idiosyncratic topline and margin drivers (DLTR), and we would take advantage of any share price weakness coming out of earnings." Dollar Tree is likely to provide 2023 guidance well below the consensus estimate thanks to the increasing macro uncertainty and investments to improve product and store quality, among other factors, she said. DLTR 1Y mountain Dollar Tree is up slightly for the year. The retailer is set to report fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered its fourth-quarter earnings per share by 6 cents to $1.97. It also cut its full-year earnings per share forecast for 2022 and 2023. All forecasts are below Wall Street's estimates, Katai said. Still, her price target of $181 implies nearly 26% upside from Friday's close. Deutsche Bank also trimmed its earnings estimates for Costco 's latest quarter by 2 cents to $3.27 per share. That's still above the consensus estimate for the wholesale retailer, Katai said. The firm's 2023 earnings per share estimate of $14.54 remains unchanged and is also above the Street's forecast, she noted. COST YTD mountain Costco is up so far this year Her focus for Costco is on margins in light of elevated food inflation and some markdown pressure in general merchandise. "We expect to see relatively clean inventories coming out of 2Q, which should in part eliminate the prevailing bear thesis on the stock as it reduces markdown risk," Katai wrote. Her price target on Costco is $574 per share, suggesting more than 17% upside from Friday's close. Costco is slated to report earnings Thursday. Costco is up about 7% this year, while Dollar Tree has gained 2% in 2023. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.