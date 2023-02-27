BMW launches demonstration fleet of hydrogen cars that use fuel cells from Toyota

The BMW Group on Monday launched a pilot fleet of hydrogen vehicles, with the German automotive giant's CEO referring to hydrogen as "the missing piece in the jigsaw when it comes to emission-free mobility."

The BMW iX5 Hydrogen, which uses fuel cells sourced from Toyota and has a top speed of more than 112 miles per hour, is being put together at a facility in Munich.

The car stores hydrogen in two tanks and can be filled up in three to four minutes. BMW says it has a range of 313 miles in the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure, or WLTP cycle.

It will enter service in 2023, although the scale of the rollout is small, with a fleet of "under 100 vehicles" set to be "employed internationally for demonstration and trial purposes for various target groups."