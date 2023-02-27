In the three-way battle between YouTube, Reels and TikTok, creators aren't counting on a big payday

In this article GOOGL

YouTube is offering a new monetization model for Shorts to combat TikTok. But creators who have built businesses on the Alphabet -owned social media platform say the biggest money opportunity remains in longer videos. Matthew Benedetto, the creator of Unnecessary Inventions, a channel with over 10 million followers across all social media platforms, says he still earns more from YouTube, despite having fewer subscribers compared to his 6 million TikTok followers. "Long-term businesses are built on YouTube," Benedetto said. "With long-form video, you're able to create a deeper connection with the community." Other creators agree. Several told CNBC still earn higher monthly payouts on YouTube than on other platforms, including TikTok and Reels. Since the launch of YouTube Shorts' new partnership program on February 1, the results have been mixed. Creators, like Zach King who has over 114 million followers across platforms, took to Twitter to share how the new platform was paying as low as one cent per 1,000 views, while long-form videos can pay up to multiple dollars. A YouTube spokesperson said it is still early in the effort, and the company is focused on bringing together creators, viewers, and advertisers to grow the Shorts ecosystem. "As we all invest in Shorts we expect creator earnings to continue to grow. With Shorts ad revenue sharing, we're committed to building a long-term partnership where creators can directly share in the platform's success," the spokesperson said. The TikTok threat, as well as competition from Meta 's Reels product, is growing. That's why YouTube made the change to its payment policy for creators who post to its Shorts platform, now offering creators a share of revenue generated from ads displayed on their content, rather than through a creator fund. TikTok's success proved to the big social media companies, and the markets, the importance of short-form video, whether that's Snap , YouTube, or Facebook Reels, said Mark Mahaney, Evercore ISI head of internet research. But it's also arrived with unproven economics. "Facebook has been very upfront about the monetization challenges," Mahaney said. YouTube, which pioneered the idea of sharing ad revenue with creators with the launch of the Partner Program in 2007, will share 45% of the allocated Shorts revenue with creators. If the Short is uploaded with music, that revenue is also split with the music publisher. The change comes at a crucial time for YouTube, after its revenue fell short of estimates in the most recent quarter, amid a pullback in advertising spending.

Benedetto said that his payments from YouTube Shorts range from $4,000 to $10,000 a month, depending on the total number of views his videos received for that period. Overall, Benedetto's videos have totaled nearly 2 billion views on YouTube, but he says earnings paid out directly from the platform make up just a small percentage of his total. "AdSense is maybe less than 15% of my revenue," Benedetto said. "For the most part, AdSense is almost bonus revenue for me. For the way I run my business, brand deals are significantly higher." YouTube has proven to be a powerful platform for creators to build multimillion-dollar businesses. MrBeast, the largest individual creator on YouTube, is seeking to raise $150 million for his business at a valuation of roughly $1.5 billion, according to Axios. YouTube sees Shorts as a stepping stone for growth on the platform, creating opportunities for small independent creators, but also for the site's highest earners. "MrBeast is huge on long-form video but Shorts becomes a huge discovery engine," said Rene Ritchie, YouTube's creator liaison. "The revenue from Shorts is probably not huge, but the amount of attention they get that drives back to his main content, make them an incredible awareness vehicle even for somebody even at his current size. Shorts is just so powerful for discovery," Ritchie said. MrBeast's ongoing multi-million dollar investments in his YouTube videos demonstrate the platform's potential for generating strong returns, attracting influencers with significant followings.

Creators' past criticism of YouTube Shorts payment

Creators had been expressing dissatisfaction with YouTube's approach to paying them for Shorts. Until this month, creators would get a share of the $100 million Shorts Fund, a fixed fund that was divided based on their Shorts viewership. "One of the issues you face is as more and more creators get involved, the cap on the Shorts Fund stays the same. So, you might be getting many more views. But because other people are as well, you're getting a smaller and smaller cut of the revenue," Ritchie said. The monthly payment amounts received through creator funds can be subject to fluctuations from month to month, further contributing to dissatisfaction. "With creator funds, you get a sum of money, but you don't know exactly why you made this amount of money," said Alan Chikin Chow, a creator with over 32 million followers across all platforms. "That clarity of that analytic is so important to me." TikTok pays its creators through its own TikTok Creator Fund, which the company has pledged to grow from $200 million to $1 billion over the next three years.

Content monetization challenges for TikTok, Reels