Morgan Stanley's top stock strategist Mike Wilson says the bear market could resume in March

The stock market's recent attempt to pull out of a downtrend could come to an end in March, according to Morgan Stanley. Mike Wilson, the firm's chief U.S. equity strategist, said in a note to clients on Monday that the S & P 500 was on the verge of falling back into a bear market. "With the equity market showing signs of exhaustion after the last Fed meeting, the S & P 500 is at critical technical support. Given our view on earnings, March is a high risk month for the bear market to resume," Wilson said. The S & P 500 fell into a bear market — or 20% below its record high — last year amid a rapid rise in interest rates. However, the market has bounced since the S & P 500 closed below 3,600 in October. Wilson previously warned in a Feb. 19 note that stock valuations had risen " into thin air " and that the market was likely to retest its October lows. The stock market then had its worst week of the year, with the S & P 500 falling 2.67%. .SPX 5D mountain The S & P 500 fell more than 2% last week. One issue for stocks is that earnings estimates are likely still too high, Wilson said, even after an underwhelming batch of fourth-quarter reports. That could mean that stocks take another leg lower as investors focus more on the 2023 results. Earnings estimates for the next 12 months "have started to flatten out which has provided some investor optimism," Wilson said. "However, during bear markets NTM EPS estimates typically flatten out between quarterly earnings seasons before resuming the downtrend. Stocks tend to figure it out a month early and trade lower and this cycle has illustrated that pattern perfectly." The S & P 500 is still trading above its 200-day moving average, which could help extend a "last stand" for the market before the earnings decline is priced in, Wilson said. He added that the U.S. dollar and interest would likely need to decline to support stocks. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.