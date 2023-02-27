Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Jim Cramer discussed Union Pacific as its shares popped 10% after announcing current CEO Lance Fritz will step down this year. Also, Bank of America upgraded the railroad's stock to buy from neutral . The pros talked about Shell Plc after the oil major's stock was also upgraded to buy from neutral , by Goldman Sachs. Cathie Wood of ARK Invest told CNBC she still owns Nvidia , despite selling some shares in her flagship fund, and Zoom , and still likes Tesla amid news the EV maker's plant in Germany is producing 4,000 electric vehicles per week , which is ahead of schedule. Tesla's gained 5.5% on the day. Other stocks mentioned include Seagen , on news it's in talks to be acquired by Pfizer, and Pioneer Natural Resources , which denied it was in talk to buy Range Resources. Nvidia and Pioneer Natural Resources are currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.