The favorite trade today of Steve Eisman, from 'The Big Short,' is incredibly simple

Renowned investor Steve Eisman, who called and profited from the 2007 housing crisis, revealed his favorite trade in the rapidly changing investing landscape — short term Treasurys. "We're buying bonds, especially Treasurys," Eisman, senior portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman, said Monday on CNBC's " Squawk Box ." "Just risk-free Treasurys at 4.8[%] is a nice place to be. Look, clients have different objectives. There's no shame in putting some of your clients' money in 4.8%." US2Y 1Y mountain 2-year Treasury The two-year Treasury yield has skyrocketed more than 4 percentage points over the past year to reach 4.8% amid the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes. Shorter-term rates surged even higher, with six-month and one-year yields topping 5% for the first time since 2007. Higher returns from safe-haven government bonds could dent the appeal for risk assets such as equities. "Assuming that we take the Fed at its word, which is obviously questionable, rates will stay higher for much longer," Eisman said. "I think the days of people beating the market by just investing in tech are going to be over." The "Big Short" investor believes that the sharp ascent in yields has created a new paradigm in the investing world, making growth-oriented, technology stocks less appealing. He said the U.S. could experience an economic downturn in the future, making matters more complicated, with a war in Ukraine and supply chain disruptions already going on. "If I had to lay my life on the line, I would say we're probably going to have some type of recession ... how deep I have no idea. I just think it's such a difficult period," Eisman said. Eisman also revealed that he's laddering Treasurys. Laddering bonds means building out a portfolio of issues with different maturities and then reinvesting the proceeds as the bonds mature. The investor shot to fame by betting against subprime mortgage loans before the 2008 financial crisis, as chronicled in Michael Lewis' book "The Big Short" and the subsequent Oscar-winning movie of the same name.