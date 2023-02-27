Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Zoom Video, Occidental Petroleum, Workday and more

Eric Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom Video Communications, stands before the opening bell during the company's initial public offering at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on April 18, 2019.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Zoom Video — Shares of the video communications company and pandemic darling jumped 8% postmarket after Zoom posted a top-and-bottom line beat for the fourth quarter. First-quarter earnings per share guidance came in above expectations, according to Refinitiv.

Occidental Petroleum — Occidental Petroleum's stock traded about 1.2% lower. The energy giant missed analysts' expectations for fourth-quarter earnings and revenue, according to Refinitiv.

Workday — Workday's stock fell 1% even after the human resources software company beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter revenue and earnings expectations, according to Refinitv.

Hims & Hers Health — The online health and wellness stock surged 10% in extended trading. Hims & Hers posted a smaller-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter and revenue that came in slightly above Wall Street's expectations, according to Refinitiv. Hims & Hers also issued strong revenue guidance for the first quarter and full year.