3 strategies can get you more financial aid for college

1. Apply for financial aid

In ordinary years, high school graduates miss out on billions in federal grants because they don't apply for financial aid. Many families mistakenly assume they won't qualify and don't even bother to fill out an application. Even now, many families haven't applied for financial aid. As of February, 38.4% of the high school class of 2023 had completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, form, according to the National College Attainment Network. (The FAFSA season for the 2023-24 academic year opened Oct. 1, but students who haven't filed can still apply.) "It's not too late," said Mary Jo Terry, a managing partner at Yrefy, a private student loan refinancing company.

For families who have already filed the FAFSA but are still concerned about making ends meet, it is also possible to amend their FAFSA form or ask the college financial aid office for more aid, particularly if you've experienced a change in your financial situation, such as a job loss or a disability, according to Kalman Chany, a financial aid consultant and author of The Princeton Review's "Paying for College."

2. Negotiate for more school aid

For starters, understand the formula colleges use to come up with the expected family contribution. Financial aid is determined by income information that is not necessarily up to date. For instance, aid for 2023-24 academic year is based on 2021 income. Further, "it's not so much what you can afford to pay but what you can afford to finance," Chany said. If your circumstances are now different, that should be brought to the financial aid office's attention with documentation. But first, also make sure you understand the financial aid award letter — particularly the difference between scholarships and loans, whether those funds are renewable for all four years and if they come with contingencies such as maintaining a certain grade point average.

Then, prepare a response with documentation showing any changes in assets, income, benefits or expenses. If the financial aid package from another comparable school was better, that is also worth documenting in an appeal. "Syrupy" letters aren't as effective as taking a more quantitative approach, Chany advised. "This is a business transaction," he said. "They are trying to meet their enrollment goals and maintain revenue." To that end, "play hard to get," he added. Don't post wearing the school sweatshirt on social media or make any moves to give the indication that you will enroll anyway.

Colleges are likely receptive to appeals, Chany said, but "it's not a buyers' market like it was at the onset of the pandemic."

3. Leverage private scholarships