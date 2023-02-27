Treasury yields fall slightly as caution returns over inflation outlook

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was down under a basis point at 3.9453%, and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also slipped by less than a basis point to 3.9328%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. Treasury yields were marginally lower on Monday morning as investors continue to monitor the outlook for inflation and the economy.

The prospect of stickier inflation necessitating more persistent monetary policy tightening from the U.S. Federal Reserve led the major averages on Wall Street to their biggest weekly losses of the year by the time markets closed Friday.

Stocks sank Friday and Treasury yields jumped following a bigger-than-expected increase in the latest reading for personal consumption expenditures, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.

Economic data and earnings reports from high profile retailers such as Target, Costco, Lowe's and Macy's will be grabbing investors' attention this week.

Durable goods orders are due out Monday morning, while consumer confidence and the ISM manufacturing survey are on the slate later in the week.