Eggs are a $10 billion 'low-margin industry,' says analyst. Here's who profits

Egg prices rose 60% in 2022: Consumers paid $4.30 on average in December for a dozen eggs compared to $1.80 a year earlier. But who's profiting from that price difference? It's a complicated answer.

"Everyone tries to make money, but ... it's a very low-margin industry," said Angel Rubio, senior analyst at Urner Barry, a market research firm that specializes in the wholesale food industry.

There were 373 million laying hens around the U.S. as of January, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. After hens lay eggs at a farm, they get graded by the USDA and put into cartons, sold to retailers and then purchased by you, the consumer.

All told, eggs are an about $10 billion dollar industry, with nearly 13% growth annually in profit from 2017 to 2022, according to IBISWorld. But the egg industry is volatile, too, sensitive to market changes and environmental factors. Much of the price increase of eggs over 2022 stemmed from the deadliest outbreak of bird flu in U.S. history, which killed millions of egg-laying hens.

The egg industry also has its fair share of controversy.

"Each bird is given less space than the dimensions of an iPad on which to live her entire life," said Kate Brindle, a senior public policy specialist in farm animal protection at The Humane Society of the United States. "And so they have to eat, sleep, defecate, all in the same area, and they're denied virtually everything that's natural to them."