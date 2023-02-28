Biden taps CEOs of 3M, CVS, FedEx, Citi, others to join his Export Council on trade

US President Joe Biden meets with CEOs about the economy in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House, in Washington, DC on July 28, 2022.

U.S. President Joe Biden has appointed the heads of Citigroup , United Airlines , CVS , 3M and FedEx , among other top executives, to sit on a White House advisory committee overseeing international trade.

The President's Export Council gives recommendations and insight into the ways government policies impact U.S. trade performance. The group also provides feedback on how Biden's trade policies are affecting businesses across sectors from industry and labor to agriculture.

D.C. businessman Mark D. Ein will chair the board. He currently serves as chairman of Lindblad Expeditions and Kastle Systems and is on the board of directors of Custom Truck One Source and Membership Collective Group. Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Rosalind Brewer will serve at the council's vice chair. She previously served as chief operating officer and group president of Starbucks and CEO of Sam's Club.

The 25-member board includes: Dana Walden, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment ; Jane Fraser, Citigroup CEO; Michael F. Roman, chairman and CEO of 3M; Rajesh Subramaniam, president and CEO of FedEx; Karen S. Lynch, president and CEO of CVS; John Lawler, chief financial officer of Ford ; Gareth Joyce, CEO at Proterra ; Brett Hart, president of United Airlines; Beth Ford, president and CEO of Land O'Lakes; and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano R. Amon.

The Export Council features expertise from labor, real estate, national security and law, and leaders of Fortune 200 companies. Biden has previously reached out to some of the executives for counsel on the state of the economy.

Other members include: Raymond E. Curry Jr., president of the UAW union; Rich Lesser, global chair of Boston Consulting Group; Patrick E. Murphy, a former congressman who is the chief investment officer of Coastal Construction Group; Robert G. Martinez Jr., international president of the International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers union; Daniel Rosen, CEO of real estate firm Rosen Partners; and Brett Isaac, co-founder and executive chairman of Navajo Power.

Other members of the council include:

Lisa Disbrow, a national security expert who served as the undersecretary of the Air Force;

Lacy M. Johnson, partner-in-charge of Taft's D.C. law firm;

Juan Verde, strategist and consultant with stops at Santander Bank Investments and the World Bank;

Michelle W. Singer, senior vice president for political engagement at Comcast;

Farnam Jahanian, president of Carnegie Mellon University;

Paul A. Laudicina, chairman emeritus of the consulting firm A.T. Kearney; and

Deloitte Global CEO Emeritus Punit Renjen.

Disclosure: Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC.