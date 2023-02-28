CNBC Investing Club

Here's our Annual Meeting update on 10 tech stocks, plus Disney, in the Club portfolio

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks at an event at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, on Sept. 7, 2022.
Here's an update on technology-related holdings in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust, the portfolio we use at the CNBC Investing Club. Jim ran through the 35 stocks during the Club's inaugural Annual Meeting, an in-person event Saturday in New York City. Here's a video replay of the meeting.