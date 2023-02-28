Here’s our Annual Meeting update on 10 tech stocks, plus Disney, in the Club portfolio

Here's an update on technology-related holdings in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust, the portfolio we use at the CNBC Investing Club. Jim ran through the 35 stocks during the Club's inaugural Annual Meeting, an in-person event Saturday in New York City. Here's a video replay of the meeting . The following is a breakdown of 10 tech stocks, plus Disney (DIS) because the entertainment giant is part of the S & P 500's communication services sector along with Alphabet (GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (META). On Monday, we looked at our consumer stocks , which included Amazon (AMZN), which is part of the S & P 500's consumer discretionary sector. Apple (AAPL): The iPhone maker is the finest consumer technology products company in the world, which is why we've adopted our "own it, don't trade it" mantra for the stock. That is still our view toward the company, which earlier this month reported a solid quarter despite numerous supply challenges. Apple's install base keeps growing, standing north of 2 billion active devices now, and the company also keeps generating a ton of free cash flow. The money funds Apple's dividend payments and its massive share buyback program, which we love as long-term investors in Apple, whose stock has climbed more than 13% year to date. Share repurchases allow us to consistently own a larger percentage of the company's earnings at no extra cost to us. Warren Buffett, another longtime Apple shareholder, made this point in his yearly letter, released Saturday, just before the Club's Annual Meeting. We completely agree with the "Oracle of Omaha." Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): While it's been a challenging few quarters for the semiconductor industry overall, AMD has proven itself to be a market-share gainer in the key data center chips, largely at the expense of rival Intel (INTC). Big picture, we think AMD shares will continue to increase in value as its leadership over Intel is further cemented. In the near term, commentary from fellow Club holding Nvidia (NVDA) — suggesting green shoots in data center and gaming markets — bodes very well for AMD, too. Investor concerns about those two markets have lately weighed on both AMD and Nvidia. But sentiment is improving, with AMD shares climbing around 21% year to date. Salesforce (CRM): For a moment earlier this year, it seemed like every day there was a new activist investor in the stock. The known ones ultimately stands at five, an unusually large number in a single company. However, we think underscores to the quality of Salesforce's enterprise software offerings because if the activists thought the company's core fundamentals were broken beyond repair, they'd look elsewhere to boost shareholder value. Instead, they've circled the wagons around Salesforce, which recently cut thousands of jobs and added three new board members. That still may not be enough to appease all the activists, though, and Jim sees a "good chance" that longtime CEO and co-founder Marc Benioff may soon detail succession plans. In our view, Benioff's prowess as a salesman has been instrumental to the success of Salesforce, which reports earnings after the closing bell Wednesday. We don't want to see him walk away from the company. As for Salesforce's upcoming results, in particular, it's undoubtedly a tough environment for enterprise software as its customers grapple with economic uncertainty. But there's ample opportunity for Salesforce to boost its margins, which would please investors including the activist firms. Cisco Systems (CSCO): Wall Street is concerned that Cisco is simply living off its massive order backlog right now, boosting near-term results and obscuring a tougher underlying situation for the computer networking company. We also continue to watch the trajectory of new orders, but, at the same time, tip our caps to management for an impressive fiscal 2023 second quarter , reported mid-February. The results were accompanied by a full-year guidance raise, its second in as many quarters. Jim indicated that adding to our Cisco position is on the table, saying he'll closely watch how the stock trades this week to determine whether it reaches an attractive enough point to add more. Cisco shares are up roughly 2% year to date. Walt Disney (DIS): Returning CEO Bob Iger impressed us with the company's fiscal 2023 first-quarter results .. Along with earnings, out after the bell on Feb. 8, Iger laid out a comprehensive restructuring plan that included cost cuts of $5.5 billion and eliminating 7,000 jobs. His ambitious plan was even enough for activist investor Nelson Peltz to end his proxy fight for a seat on the company's board. Still, Iger has a short two years to execute on his strategy while searching for a successor. If he delivers on his plan, the stock will go higher. During that time investors like us want to see improvement in losses at Disney's unprofitable streaming unit. DIS is one of the larger positions we own and certainly one we're sticking by. Shares have gained nearly 16% year-to-date to around $100 each. But they're way off their 2023 intraday high on Feb. 9 of about $118. Alphabet (GOOGL): Alphabet-parent company Google is one of the best ad platforms with a strong cloud computing business. While Google Cloud has more room to grow, the ad-market has proven to be more economically sensitive than we thought. But we see the growth of digital advertising, taking marketing dollars away from more traditional channels, as a secular trend that will improve. The stock has given back most of its gains at the start of 2023 after fellow Club holding Microsoft (MSFT) announced that it's integrating OpenAI's ChatGPT into its Bing search engine, which is a risk to Google's search business and market share leadership (more on that in a minute). Alphabet's roll out of Bard, its own conversational AI service, was a blunder and the stock suffered as a result. We also see the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit as a risk that management needs to take seriously . However, we think the company can overcome these challenges and intend to keep the stock, especially at its cheap valuation of 17 times earnings. Meta Platforms (META): The social media giant lost its way when it concentrated excessively on the metaverse. But we were impressed this past quarter when CEO Mark Zuckerberg moved quickly to pull back spending and double down on improving monetization on Instagram and Reels to fend of competition from TikTok. Zuckerberg's comments were good for an over 23% jump in the stock on Feb. 2, the day after. Jim said he sees another round of layoffs on the horizon at Meta, which should propel the stock higher. Zuckerberg is going to start cutting back capital expenditures that will lead to another bump in earnings, Jim added. Additionally, Meta is another player in the AI arms race. It's currently working on technologies for the metaverse where AI-powered applications will play a key role. It recently partnered with Nvidia in building an AI supercomputer that will help Meta's researchers build better AI models. We like the progress we're seeing. The stock has increased 46% in 2023 after last year's trainwreck. Microsoft: Investor attention has lately centered on the company's position in the budding field known as generative artificial intelligence. A flurry of AI-related announcements have more than superseded Microsoft's somewhat mixed quarterly print back in January — and the company's forecast for decelerating cloud-computing revenue growth and soft PC sales. For better or for worse, depending on who you ask, generative AI is the Microsoft story right now. We like where the tech giant is positioned on what Jim is calling "industrial AI," maintaining a close partnership with buzzy startup OpenAI that is allowing for AI tools to be integrated into core Microsoft products including Azure, its cloud computing arm. It remains to be seen what happens with Microsoft's retooled search engine, Bing AI. But CEO Satya Nadella makes the case that even if Bing gains a few percentage points of market share in search from Google, that will be incrementally positive to Microsoft's business. Nvidia: As much buzz as Microsoft's AI work has been getting, it likely pales in comparison to optimism around Nvidia's long-term ambitions in the nascent field. That helped Nvidia shares soar in the early part of this year, up around 60%, and the momentum was solidified — at least for now — following Nvidia's quarterly earnings release last Wednesday . A key reason: management's comments about data center and gaming chips that we alluded to above, in the context of AMD. Nvidia is seeing a recovery in those markets sooner than many investors expected. And over the long term, Nvidia's chips and software are playing a central role in AI adoption, making the company's stock a must-own, according to Jim. We're looking for pullbacks in the stock to add to our position. Palo Alto Networks (PANW): The newest Club holding reported a blowout quarter last week, reinforcing our rationale for starting a position in the cybersecurity company. Palo Alto Networks reported impressive revenue and billings growth, showing that companies aren't curtailing spending on cybersecurity because it's an area too vital to skimp on. That is a key prong to our thesis. Another one is Palo Alto Networks' pivot to profitability — and here, too, the company led by competitive CEO Nikesh Arora is crushing it. In fact, the company's profitability over the past 12 months makes it eligible to be added to the S & P 500 . If the overall market sours in a way that also brings down Palo Alto shares, we'll be looking to add to our holdings. So far this year, the stock has gained over 35%. Qualcomm (QCOM): We're seriously considering exiting our position in Qualcomm, known for its smartphone chips, and redirecting funds from that potential sale into a different semiconductor stock such as AMD. Our investment in the company was rooted in its diversification strategy, but progress has been slower than we expected on this front. At this point, we'd rather be in a semiconductor company whose future looks brighter than what we see at Qualcomm. We have been paring back our Qualcomm exposure, and we're looking for further strength to sell into. QCOM shares have advanced around 12% year to date. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long . See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. 