A former Starbucks barista shares how she makes 5 popular drinks at home: 'It's easy and just as good'

For nearly four years, I was a barista at a Starbucks in Chicago. So it's no surprise that I was splurging on lattes, spending up to $40 a week. But I've since cut back on buying coffee every day, and it has saved me a lot of money. Now I make my own drinks at home. It's easy and tastes just as good.

Home recipes inspired by Starbucks' most popular drinks

I recommend purchasing a moka pot, which is a stove-top or electric coffee maker. They come in a variety of sizes and cost anywhere from $17 to $99. For a budget-friendly machine that does it all, the DeLonghi Stilosa Espresso Machine is an excellent option. If you want to steam milk but don't have a steam wand, you can easily boil or microwave it. Here are some of my favorite at-home recipes, inspired by popular Starbucks drinks (based on a 16-ounce cup size): 1. Caramel Macchiato

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Photo: Stefania Marzelia

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon of vanilla syrup

Caramel sauce

3/4 cup of your milk of choice

2 shots of espresso

Ice (optional) Steps: Grab a coffee mug and add some vanilla syrup. Pour in milk almost to the top, leaving room for espresso and ice. Add some ice and pour espresso over it. Drizzle caramel on top. 2. White Chocolate Mocha

Photo: Stefania Marzelia

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon of white chocolate sauce (or 1 tablespoon of melted white chocolate chips)

3/4 cup of your milk of choice

2 shots of espresso

Ice (optional)

Whipped cream (optional) Steps: Grab a coffee mug and add in the white chocolate sauce (or chips). Get the espresso going. When ready, pour it into the mug and stir so the sauce and espresso are thoroughly mixed. Pour milk in. Add ice. Top it off with some whipped cream. 3. Chai Latte

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Photo: Stefania Marzelia

Ingredients: 3/4 cup of Chai concentrate (I use Rishi Tea & Botanicals Masala Chai)

3/4 cup of your milk of choice

Ice (optional)

Cinnamon (optional)

Nutmeg (optional) Steps: Pour equal parts chai concentrate and milk into a steaming pitcher and steam. (I recommend about two minutes in the microwave.) Heat to desired temperature (I heat mine to 150 degrees) and pour into a coffee mug. Sprinkle in cinnamon and nutmeg to taste. Stir and enjoy. 4. Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Photo: Stefania Marzelia

Ingredients: Cold brew of choice (canned, bottled or homemade all work)

1 tablespoon of vanilla syrup

1/2 cup of 2% milk

1/2 cup of heavy whipping cream

Ice Steps: Grab a mug and pour in desired amount of cold brew. Fill with ice, leaving room at the top for vanilla sweet cream. In a separate cup, mix together the milk, whipping cream and three pumps of vanilla syrup. Pour desired amount of vanilla sweet cream into cold brew. 5. Peppermint Mocha

Photo: Stefania Marzelia