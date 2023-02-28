Jim Cramer's Investing Club meeting Tuesday: Oil, Meta, Linde

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Tuesday's key moments. Consolidate oils Stick with Meta Watch Linde 1. Consolidate oils Stocks seesawed between losses and gains Tuesday morning, with the S & P 500 on track for a decline of about 2% for February. Oil prices, meanwhile, climbed higher, with West Texas Intermediate crude up 1.6%, at around $77 a barrel. But the U.S. oil benchmark is still on track for its eighth negative month out of the last nine. That downward trend has put pressure on the Club's oil holdings, compounding the issues facing Devon Energy (DVN), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and Coterra Energy (CTRA), all of which guided for higher capital expenditures , while lowering their fixed-variable-dividend payouts . As a result, we are looking to consolidate around one or two of our oil stocks going forward — a portfolio management move that would help us trend back closer to the 33 stock limit to which we try to adhere. 2. Stick with Meta Platforms Shares of Club holding Meta Platforms (META) were up more than 3% in midmorning trading after CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Monday that the tech giant is forming a new team to work on incorporating generative AI into its products. Meta is exploring applying generative AI — the technology used in the viral chatbot ChatGPT — to its platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram. On Tuesday, Jim Cramer said he was pleased that Zuckerberg was righting the ship by reducing capital expenditures and investing in AI. "I think they have a much bigger plan in artificial intelligence than they're letting on," he added. Moreover, Meta "is not letting on how close it is to Nvidia (NVDA)," whose technology is vital to large language models like ChatGPT, he explained. We're staying long-term holders of Meta. 3. Watch Linde Today is the last day industrial gas giant Linde (LIN) will trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany. The Club holding, which is also listed on the New York Stock Exchange, concluded that a single stock listing in the United States could expand Linde's valuation, benefitting current shareholders. Linde has been "a huge winner for us," Jim said Tuesday. But its recent stock price moves haven't been in line with the firm's strong fundamentals, so we would see any pullback as a buying opportunity. Longer term, Linde's clean hydrogen projects stand to benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act , which has a central focus on clean energy initiatives.\ (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long META, LIN, NVDA, DVN, CTRA, PDX. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.