Pro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Jim Cramer discussed Workday after the human resources software company reported fourth-quarter results that beat revenue and earnings expectations. Stephanie Link of Hightower Advisors talked about Meta . Shares jumped 3% as Bank of America named Meta one of its top AI picks . Other stocks mentioned include Disney and Target . Meta and Disney are currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.