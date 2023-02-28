Chinese startup Realme launches $649 smartphone it says can be fully charged in just over 9 minutes

Chinese smartphone upstart Realme has looked to push into international markets with its flagship phones. But it is playing in the mid-priced segment of the market where it faces intense competition from rivals like Xiaomi.

BARCELONA, Spain — Chinese smartphone maker Realme wants stand out in a crowded space of mid-tier devices. So on Tuesday, it launched a smartphone it claims can be fully charged in 9 minutes and 30 seconds.

The company took the wraps off of its GT3 smartphone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the largest mobile trade show in the world. It's looking to grow its business outside of China, and joins a flurry of Chinese vendors looking to target overseas markets.

The GT3 starts at $649, putting it in an extremely competitive segment where Realme will compete with Chinese rivals like Xiaomi and Oppo, which offer low-cost devices with high specs.

"Realme is chasing the low margin segment of the market by offering extremely competitively priced products aimed at value seekers," Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, told CNBC via email.

"However, this is an extremely difficult part of the market to play in. Low single digit margins can evaporate if the dollar moves quickly, component prices rise or shipping cost soar – all headwinds Realme has had to face."

In a bid to expand overseas, the company launched its flagship phone the GT2 and GT2 Pro in Europe last year. But the timing has been tough, with the global smartphone market in 2022 suffering its worst year since 2013 in terms of shipments.