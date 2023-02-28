Brexit deal hailed as 'turning point' for Northern Ireland, but could still face opposition in Belfast

WINDSOR, U.K., Feb. 27, 2023: Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced a landmark post-Brexit trading arrangement seeking to rectify problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol. Dan Kitwood/AFP via Getty Images

LONDON — The new Brexit deal signed by the U.K. and the European Union on Monday was heralded as a "turning point" for Northern Ireland, but must still pass muster in Belfast. U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak received a boost on Monday, as opposition leader Keir Starmer confirmed that his Labour Party would vote in favor of the deal — known as the Windsor Framework — which sets out to address a plethora of problems caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol. This all but secures its passage through the British parliament in Westminster, irrespective of an anticipated opposition from hardline Brexiteers within Sunak's own Conservative Party. The sticking point could come from across the Irish Sea in Stormont, near Belfast, where the devolved Northern Ireland Assembly has been suspended for a year after the pro-Brexit Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) resigned in protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol. The DUP argued that the checks on goods travelling between Great Britain — England, Scotland and Wales — had effectively placed a border in the Irish Sea, ostracizing Belfast from the rest of the U.K. and depriving it of autonomy because of its adherence to EU legal systems. The issues arose from the fact that Northern Ireland, which is in the U.K. and therefore no longer in the EU, shares a land border with the Republic of Ireland, which remains in the European alliance. The previous accord, negotiated and signed by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was also criticized for jeopardizing the Good Friday Agreement — a landmark peace deal that brought an end to three decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.

In a statement Monday, DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson said that his party's opposition to the previous arrangement had been "vindicated" and thanked Sunak and his predecessors for their work at the negotiations table. "In broad terms, it is clear that significant progress has been secured across a number of areas, whilst also recognising there remain key issues of concern," Donaldson said. "There can be no disguising the fact that, in some sectors of our economy, EU law remains applicable in Northern Ireland." He said that the DUP will need to study the detail of the Windsor Framework against the party's "seven tests" to determine whether it "respects and restores Northern Ireland's place within the United Kingdom." The seven tests The first of these "seven tests" requires a deal to honor the sixth article of the 200-year-old Act of the Union, which stipulates that all U.K. citizens should be "entitled to the same privileges and be on the same footing" — a principle the DUP said was clearly not the case in Johnson's deal. The party also demanded that Northern Irish consumers and businesses should not be forced to purchase certain goods from the EU and not from Great Britain.

BELFAST, U.K., Feb. 17, 2023: DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to reporters outside the Culloden Hotel in Belfast after Northern Irish leaders held talks with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty Images