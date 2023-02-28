Stock pickers continue to shine after a better year and here are their favorite names in 2023

Stock pickers continued to shine in the volatile stock markets even after a strong year, and here are their highest conviction bets, according to Goldman Sachs. The Wall Street investment bank analyzed the holdings of 543 mutual funds with $2.4 trillion of assets under management at the start of 2023, based on regulatory filings. It then compiled a basket of the most popular bets, called "Mutual Fund Overweight basket," consisting of 50 stocks in which mutual funds are the most overweight. Year to date, 43% of large-cap mutual fund managers have outperformed their benchmarks, well above the long-term average of 38%, Goldman said. Value managers have been the biggest winners, with 53% of funds outperforming the Russell 1000 Value index, the bank said. That came after a stellar year in 2022, when stocks in which mutual funds were overweight outpaced those favored by hedge funds by 35 percentage points, the widest gap Goldman ever recorded. Goldman's mutual fund overweight basket has gained 2% in 2023, in line with the S & P 500's performance. "Stock picks are paying off," David Kostin, Goldman's head of U.S. equity, said in a note. "Rising equity return dispersion and falling stock correlation signals potential for greater alpha generation from fund managers." Credit card duo Mastercard and Visa were the two most loved names by mutual funds at the start of 2023, according to Goldman. Shares of Visa have gained more than 6% this year, while Mastercard's stock is up a more modest 2%. Elsewhere in the financial sector, mutual funds also favored Wells Fargo and Charles Schwab , which both earned top spots on Goldman's list. Meanwhile, insurance names American International Group and Cigna also appeared attractive to stock pickers. At least in the case of Cigna, whose insurance business is oriented around medicine, healthcare stocks typically are more defensive in nature and tend to hold up well in an uncertain macroeconomic environment. TJX Companies , Intuitive Surgical and Fiserv were also on the list.