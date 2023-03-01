Nigerian ruling party candidate declared winner in highly disputed election

ABUJA, Nigeria - March 1, 2023: Ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu, addresses supporters during celebrations at his campaign headquarters. Tinubu won Nigeria's highly disputed weekend election, electoral authorities said on Wednesday, securing the former Lagos governor the presidency of Africa's most populous democracy.

Nigeria's ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu was declared the winner of the country's presidential election on Wednesday after polling was marred by transparency concerns and widespread technical problems.

The 70-year-old former governor of Lagos State gained 8,794,726 votes, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) concluded, amounting to 36% of the votes counted in Nigeria's most tightly contested election since its return to civilian rule in 1999.

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Atiku Abubakar polled 29% and Labour Party candidate Peter Obi, who mounted the first serious challenge to the two dominant parties and notched a surprise win in Tinubu's home state of Lagos, notched around 25%.

Tinubu succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari, who is stepping down after reaching the two-term limit, with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) securing a third successive term.

A total of 18 candidates vied for the presidency in Africa's most populous nation, and its largest economy, across 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) of Abuja. Around 90 million people were eligible to vote, with polls taking place against a backdrop of worsening security conditions and deep economic hardship.

The APC, PDP and Labour Party won 12 states apiece, while the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso claimed one state. However, the PDP, Labour Party and several other opposition parties had already rejected the results by the time Tinubu was declared president-elect on Wednesday.

In a joint press conference on Tuesday, the PDP, Labour Party and African Democratic Congress (ADC) demanded the resignation of INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu and a rerun of what they called "sham" presidential and National Assembly elections.