Brexit deal could resurface Britain's 'healthy fundamentals' if EU relations strengthen, analysts say

Speaking at a news conference, Sunak described the new agreement — known as the Windsor Framework — as "the beginning of a new chapter" for the relationship between the U.K. and the EU. Dan Kitwood | Getty Images News | Getty Images

LONDON — The new Brexit deal between the U.K. and the EU may help bring Britain's "healthy fundamentals" back to the fore, providing relations with Brussels continue to improve, analysts suggest. U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday announced the agreement of the Windsor Framework, which aims to fix the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol. The Protocol had been a long-standing bugbear for unionist pro-Brexit parties in Northern Ireland, and had brought the devolved Northern Ireland Assembly to a standstill over the past year, after the Democratic Unionist Party resigned in protest. Though expected to pass through the British parliament, the agreement has been met with mixed messages from Belfast, with the DUP currently examining the details of the deal against the "seven tests" it has insisted upon. Tony Travers, professor at the London School of Economics and Political Science, told CNBC on Monday that while the DUP could still make things difficult for Sunak, the prime minister's more amiable approach to Brussels provides a "platform for the U.K. and the EU to create a more rational relationship."

watch now

Berenberg Senior Economist Kallum Pickering said in a note Monday that the breakthrough could mark a "line in the sand" after six-and-a-half years of damaging uncertainty. The new accord potentially removes the threat of a tit-for-tat trade war between the U.K. and its biggest market, which had been an ever-present threat under the more combative approaches of Sunak's predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. Pickering said this would improve confidence and likely unlock business investment that had been held on the sidelines by the risk of a U.K.-EU trade dispute. "While the U.K. will suffer a lasting impact on its growth potential following its decision to increase the barriers of trade with the EU, the major factor holding the U.K. economy back since the referendum has been uncertainty," he explained. "If this comes to an end, we expect the U.K.'s healthy fundamentals — well capitalised banks, cash flush households and firms, and well-regulated markets — to re-assert themselves."

watch now