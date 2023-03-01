Dunkin' is giving away free iced coffee this week—here’s how to order

If you've got a smartphone, you can get a free coffee from Dunkin'.

The donut slinger announced on Twitter that it is giving away one free coffee of any size this week.

To redeem the free beverage, customers will need to download the Dunkin' app and add the promo code "WINTERWARRIOR23" at the bottom of the "Offers" section of the app.

Though Dunkin's tweet only mentions iced coffee, the fine print of the offer states that the chain's hot coffee is also eligible, though the coupon cannot be used on cold brew.

Customers have until Wednesday, March 8 to claim the offer.

Dunkin' made a splash late last year when it reworked the way that its customer loyalty program works. Though the company said that consumers can now earn points more quickly than they could under the previous DD Perks program, the cost of redeeming rewards has also increased.

The change prompted customers to complain on social media, with some saying that they were uninstalling the coffee chain's app from their phones, CNBC Make It reported at the time.

