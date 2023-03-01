Fraud cost consumers $8.8 billion last year, Federal Trade Commission says. That's up 44% from 2021

Scammers are making more money per episode of fraud, new government data suggests.

While the number of fraud reports recorded through the Federal Trade Commission's database fell to 2.4 million in 2022 from 2.9 million, the aggregate loss from those instances reached nearly $8.8 billion. That's up 44% from the $6.1 billion reported in 2021 to the FTC.

Investment scams cost the most — more than $3.8 billion — compared with other categories, and more than double the $1.8 billion reported in 2021. The second-highest reported loss amount came from imposter scams — the most prevalent form of fraud reported — with losses of $2.6 billion reported, up from $2.4 billion in 2021.

Imposter scams involve criminals pretending to be someone else to steal the victim's money or personal information. This could include romance scams or people claiming to be a government official or a relative in distress, for example.