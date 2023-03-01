Goldman says these are the favorite stocks of both mutual funds and hedge funds

Mutual funds and hedge funds tend to have different risk tolerance and exposure, but Goldman Sachs found a list of stocks loved by both cohorts. The Wall Street bank analyzed the holdings of 758 hedge funds with $2.3 trillion of gross equity positions as well as the holdings of 543 mutual funds with $2.4 trillion of assets under management at the start of 2023, based on regulatory filings. It then compiled the "Hedge Fund VIP basket," consisting of 50 stocks that most frequently appear among the largest 10 holdings of hedge funds, and the "Mutual Fund Overweight basket," consisting of 50 stocks in which mutual funds are the most overweight. Goldman found that there are 10 "shared favorites" among hedge funds and mutual funds last quarter. These shared favorites have risen 6% year to date, outperforming the broader market, Goldman said. The group typically struggles during periods of market stress but has a strong track record of outperformance at the expense of higher volatility, according to Goldman. An equal-weighted list of shared favorites has generated an annualized return of 14%, the firm said. "Rising equity return dispersion and falling stock correlation signals potential for greater alpha generation from fund managers," David Kostin, Goldman's head of U.S. equity strategy, said in a note. "We expect 2023 to be a more fertile environment for hedge funds and mutual funds given an increasingly micro-driven market." A couple financials made it on the list, including Visa , Mastercard , Wells Fargo and Charles Schwab . Shares of Visa are up nearly 6% year to date, while Wells Fargo has gained more than 13%. Meanwhile, a duo of insurers — UnitedHealth, Humana — were also loved by both mutual funds and hedge funds. Health-care stocks are often considered defensive names and they tend to fare better in an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Fiserv , Uber and Workday are also on Goldman's shared favorite list.