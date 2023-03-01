Investors are mounting big bets against these 2 A.I. stocks

Artificial intelligence is all the rage on Wall Street, but investors are making big bets against two names in the space. FactSet data shows that short interest on BigBear.ai , a company that develops AI that interprets and integrates big pieces of data, soared to 3 million shares through Feb. 15 from just 710,000 shares at the end of January. The new short interest is 41.4% of the company's floating stock. Shares of BigBear.ai have skyrocketed this year, trading more than 290% higher. To be sure, the stock is still down 54% over the past year, and it's trading more than 80% below its 52-week high. BBAI 1Y mountain BBAI in past year Short interest in C3.ai , a company that makes AI enterprise applications, also surged recently. Through Feb. 15, roughly 22 million shares were being sold short. That's 25.6% of the company's floating shares. Shares of C3 have popped more than 80% year to date. A handful of meme stocks also saw big upticks in short interest, including AMC Entertainment and Bed Bath & Beyond. Short interest on AMC was 25.6% of the theater chain's float through mid-February. Bed Bath & Beyond, meanwhile, had 57% of its float sold short. (Note: The table includes stocks traded on the NASDAQ or NYSE exchanges with short interest greater than 25% of their total float and at least $100 million in market cap. Short interest data is updated twice a month and reported mid-month and at the end of the month. These figures are current as of Feb. 15 as reported by the exchanges, via FactSet. The next release date is March 9 for short interest data as of Feb. 28).