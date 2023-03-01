College is still worth it, research finds — although students are growing skeptical

Ben Kirkhoff, a high school senior at Cretin-Derham Hall in St. Paul, Minnesota, knows that a four-year college degree isn't for him.

Even though his parents have a college savings account for him, he said money is still a factor. "I don't want to put myself and my family in a lot of debt."

Instead, Kirkhoff, who is 17, will attend Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, Minnesota, next fall to become an electrician. The two-year program feeds into an apprenticeship and then a full-time position. "I'll have a job right out of college and I know I'll have a lot of job opportunities moving forward," he said.

His parents support his decision to pursue a certification in a skilled trade rather than get a bachelor's degree, he said.

Although Kirkhoff is the only one of his friends who decided against a four-year school next year, more high school students nationwide are questioning the value of college.

For decades, research showed that earning a degree is almost always worthwhile.

Bachelor's degree holders generally earn 75% more than those with just a high school diploma, according to "The College Payoff," a report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce — and the higher the level of educational attainment, the larger the payoff.

Finishing college puts workers on track to earn a median of $2.8 million over their lifetimes, compared with $1.6 million if they only had a high school diploma, the report found.