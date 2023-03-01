Jim Cramer's Investing Club meeting Wednesday: China, Eli Lilly, P&G

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Wednesday's key moments. Stay bullish on China Stick with Eli Lilly Watch P & G 1. Stay bullish on China China's factory activity expanded further in February, with the country's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index climbing to 52.6, according to government data released Wednesday. The fresh data suggests China's economy is rebounding since Beijing moved to roll back its draconian zero-Covid policy late last year, following nearly three years of lockdowns that severely hampered growth. That's good news for Club holdings with significant exposure to China, including Caterpillar (CAT), Estee Lauder (EL) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN). Shares of all three climbed on the news, even as the broader equities market fell in midmorning trading Wednesday. The S & P 500 edged down around 0.5%, as Treasury yields gained. 2. Stick with Eli Lilly Shares of Eli Lilly (LLY) rose more than 1% Wednesday morning after the pharmaceuticals giant announced it's cutting the price of insulin by 70% and capping monthly out-of-pocket costs for patients with private insurance at $35. That's in line with the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which mandated an insulin price cap for Medicare beneficiaries. But the move by Eli Lilly on insulin does not shift our investment thesis in the company. Eli Lilly's insulin drugs were expected to generate about 9% of the company's expected 2023 revenues, according to analysts' forecasts. But insulin's piece of Lilly's broader pie is expected to shrink in the coming years as new and recent drug launches gain traction. We continue to back the stock on the expectation that its diabetes medication, Mounjaro , could become the best-selling drug of all time, once it's approved to treat obesity. 3. Watch Procter & Gamble UBS on Wednesday upgraded Club holding Procter & Gamble (PG) to a buy rating, while raising its price target on the consumer goods firm to $163 a share from $157. Shares of P & G, which have fallen nearly 10% since the start of the year, edged down slightly Wednesday morning, to around $137 apiece. P & G has been held back in part by macroeconomic challenges, including foreign exchange headwinds and higher input costs due to inflation. But the stock's year-to-date underperformance is also a result of a rotation out of defensive sectors and so-called bond proxies that compete with Treasury yields for investment dollars. If investors continue to put their cash in Treasuries and yields rise, P & G stock could come under further pressure. As a result, we'd urge investors to sit tight on P & G until the inflation picture is clearer. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CAT, EL, WYNN, LLY, PG. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.