'Father of the cell phone' says one day we'll have devices embedded under our skin

BARCELONA, Spain — One day phones will become devices integrated into our skin, rather than the black rectangular slabs we've become accustomed to, according to the inventor of the cell phone.

"The next generation will have the phone embedded under the skin of their ears," Marty Cooper, who's credited with inventing the first phone in 1973, told CNBC in an interview at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Monday.

Such devices won't need to be charged, as "your body is the perfect charger," Cooper said. "When you eat food, your body creates energy, right?"

"You ingest food, your body creates energy. It takes a tiny bit of energy to run this earpiece," he added.

His vision hints at a possible future stage of humanity where our bodies are augmented with powerful microchips and sensors.

Several startups are developing technologies that seek to combine computers with the human brain, for example, such as Elon Musk's Neuralink.

Cooper said the smartphone today has gotten too complex with numerous applications and a screen that doesn't suit the curvature of the human face.

"Whenever I make a phone call and don't have an earpiece, I have to take this flat piece of material against my curved head [and] hold my arm up in an awkward position," he said.