Do you own a 'garbage-y' mutual fund? Here are the red flags to watch out for

It's no secret that investing and personal finance experts are prone to jargon. Get them talking about mutual funds and you'll soon be in the land of alpha, beta, downside capture and standard deviation. Occasionally, though, things skew in the other direction. Take a recent tweet from Christine Benz, director of personal finance and retirement planning at Morningstar. "I've been screening for mutual funds on a major brokerage platform for the past few hours. My god there are still a lot of garbage-y funds out there," she wrote. "Garbage-y" isn't exactly a term of art, but it is an apt way to describe hundreds of mutual funds that come with high price tags and deliver lackluster results, Benz told CNBC Make It. Here's how to spot a "garbage-y" fund and why you should avoiding adding one to your portfolio

Fees are a drag on fund performance

There have always been overpriced funds out there, but Benz expected there to be fewer of them these days, given that investor dollars have been flowing out of actively managed funds and into passive strategies. Investors have pulled money from active funds in 11 of the past 12 years while passive funds have enjoyed a steady influx of cash, according to Morningstar. Because passive funds merely replicate the performance of a particular index, they're cheaper to run than funds helmed by a well-paid manager. Given that investors in manager-led funds have been headed for the doors, Benz assumed companies would have closed or consolidated "ugly ducklings" in their fund lineups. However, "there are still plenty of ugly ducklings out there," she says. The No. 1 sign that you may hold such a fund: high fees. "High costs are typically persistent: If a fund is expensive, our data suggest that it's likely to stay expensive," Benz says. Plus, "our research suggests that the high-cost subset of funds are much less likely to outperform than the low-cost subset." In 2021, the average expense ratio among all mutual funds and exchange-traded funds was 0.40%, according to the latest data from Morningstar. The average passive fund charged 0.12%, while the average active fund charged 0.60%. Search through a list of mutual funds, and you can still find strategies charging well north of 1%. A high fee puts a fund at a huge disadvantage over time, says Benz. "So much of our data at Morningstar points to the difficulty that high-cost funds have in overcoming their expense ratios to deliver peer-beating returns."

How to parse fund performance