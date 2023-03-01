Pro Picks: Watch all of Wednesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Lowe's as its stock fell 5.5% after the home improvement retail chain reported fourth-quarter results that missed revenue expectations . Salesforce also was a topic of conversation ahead of its earnings call Wednesday afternoon because one of its activist investors, Elliott Management , applied pressure by nominating several directors to the software company's board . Other stocks mentioned include Novavax and Teck Resources . Salesforce is currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.