Biden administration lawyer may have saved student loan forgiveness plan at Supreme Court

The government's top Supreme Court lawyer may have saved President Joe Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan from what experts considered all-but-certain defeat.

Experts lobbed praise on Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, the lawyer who represented the Biden administration in front of the nine justices on Tuesday.

"The Biden administration now seems more likely than not to win the cases," said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

"Her preparation, poise and power were impressive," Kantrowitz said.

More from Personal Finance:

Biden's student loan forgiveness plan heads to Supreme Court

How to decide if you should go back to school

The cheapest states for in-state college tuition

In contrast, the attorneys for plaintiffs opposed to the program were less than stellar, Kantrowitz said. "It was like the difference between a star quarterback and two tiddlywinks players,' he quipped.

University of Chicago Illinois Law Professor Steven Schwinn agreed: "Prelogar knocked it out of the park."

"I do think she could have influenced or even changed the thinking of two justices, maybe more," he added.

On Wednesday, Fordham Law professor Jed Shugerman tweeted that he remains "struck by SG Elizabeth Prelogar's brilliant performance."