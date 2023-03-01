Treasury yields climb as investors weigh economic data, Fed policy outlook

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as investors awaited economic data that could provide hints about how the economy is faring and assessed the outlook for Federal Reserve policy.

At 5:50 a.m. ET, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was up by more than 3 basis points to 3.942%. On Tuesday, it climbed as high as 3.983%, reaching levels last seen in the first half of November.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury was last trading at 4.845% after rising by just over five basis points.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.