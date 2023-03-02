Apple, Energy Transfer and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," our traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks and ETFs during this heightened market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold specific companies. Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management explained why you should hold onto Energy Transfer if you own the stock. Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal said if you already own Apple , you may want to keep some shares in your portfolio. Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners talked about Devon Energy and why it may be worth sticking with the stock at these levels.