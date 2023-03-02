Asia-Pacific markets higher; South Korea's industrial output falls

Seoul city skyline and landmark Namsan tower (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

Asia-Pacific markets were largely higher despite U.S. treasury bond yields briefly topping 4% overnight on Wall Street.

South Korea's Kospi climbed 0.91%, while the Kosdaq rose slightly at 0.3% as the country's industrial output fell 12.7% in January on an annualized basis, lower than analysts expectations of 8.9%. Investors also await release of its factory activity for February from S&P Global later today.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 opened 0.31% higher on Thursday after seeing a marginal dip on Wednesday.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 started the day 0.11% up, while the Topix was 0.12% higher.

Singapore is also expected to release its factory activity data for February.