Costco's quarterly results show why we're long-term investors, despite softer sales

Jeff Marks
Shoppers wearing face masks leave a Costco wholesale store in Washington, D.C.
Wholesale retailer Costco Wholesale (COST) on Thursday delivered solid earnings for its second quarter of fiscal year 2023, even as signs of weakening sales pushed shares lower in afterhours trading. But the results don't change the Club view that Costco is still the best-run retailer in the U.S.