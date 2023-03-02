European markets head for a slightly higher open with euro zone inflation data ahead

European markets are heading for a slightly higher open, with investors focused on the release of preliminary euro zone inflation data for February.

Regional markets closed lower Wednesday, with economic data released this week giving investors pause for thought. On Tuesday, data showed inflation in France and Spain accelerated unexpectedly in February.

A German flash estimate put the inflation rate harmonized with the rest of the EU at 9.3% in February, which would be an increase from 9.2% in January.