Global clean energy growth offset rise in CO2 emissions last year, IEA says

LADWPs Pine Tree Wind Farm and Solar Power Plant in the Tehachapi Mountains on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in Kern County, CA.

Global energy-related emissions of carbon dioxide rose less than anticipated in 2022 thanks to the growth of clean energy sources like solar, wind, electric vehicles and heat pumps, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said Thursday.

Global emissions from energy rose by less than 1% last year to a new high of over 36.8 billion tons, as renewables helped limit the impacts of a global rise in coal and oil consumption, according to the IEA analysis. By comparison, global emissions from energy rose by 6% in 2021.

The agency's analysis comes amid a major disruption within global energy markets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February.

"The impacts of the energy crisis didn't result in the major increase in global emissions that was initially feared," IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in a statement. "This is thanks to the outstanding growth of renewables, EVs, heat pumps and energy efficient technologies."

Without the clean energy growth, the rise in emissions last year would have been nearly three times as high, the IEA said. Still, the agency warned that emissions remain on an unsustainable growth trajectory and urged for stronger action to transition away from fossil fuels.

"International and national fossil fuel companies are making record revenues and need to take their share of responsibility, in line with their public pledges to meet climate goals," Birol said. "It's critical that they review their strategies to make sure they're aligned with meaningful emissions reductions."