Investing in Space: Sizing up

CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter offers a view into the business of space exploration and privatization, delivered straight to your inbox. CNBC's Michael Sheetz reports and curates the latest news, investor updates and exclusive interviews on the most important companies reaching new heights. Sign up to receive future editions.
Overview: Sizing up
Measuring the size of the space economy, whether globally or just for the U.S., is an important part of understanding the scale of the industry and its influence on our lives. Plenty of organizations slice and dice it to do just that, whether that's NASA analyzing its annual economic impact, venture capitalists cataloging the quarterly rate of investments in companies, or banks predicting how large the sector will grow.
But a new space survey is underway, by none other than the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).
For those unfamiliar with the BEA, it's effectively the final say when it comes to measuring U.S. economic output. One of my CNBC colleagues, Data Visualization Journalist Gabriel Cortes, heard this week from BEA leadership, in a presentation that tipped the agency is planning a comprehensive analysis of the space economy's annual impact on U.S. GDP, set to launch by summer.
While BEA did a pilot study on space previously, the more robust study will be an annually refreshed estimate on the sector. It also plans to expand the analysis to breakdowns of each state, to show where space dollars are getting spent across the U.S.
I'm probably in a minority of those who are fascinated by every little tidbit of data I find on how and where money is made in space.
But the BEA taking a serious, recurring, in-depth look at space brings the sector into the fold as a mainstream part of the broader U.S. economy. It lends accountability and credibility, and establishes a frame of reference for the ever-important talking point of "growth." I'll be keeping an eye out for the BEA's updated findings later this year.
What's up
- SpaceX launches Crew-6, beginning final of original six NASA missions: After a short delay to investigate an engine ignition issue, the company's Crew Dragon Endeavour capsule began its fourth mission to date, carrying NASA astronauts Warren Hoburg and Stephen Bowen, Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, and United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi. – CNBC
- Space Force widens the playing field for next batch of national security launch contracts: Leaders from Space Systems Command explained the military's new approach to buying rocket launches, describing a "mutual fund approach" that will allow a wider variety of companies to bid on and win contracts. – CNBC
- SpaceX begins launching second-gen Starlink satellites, in an effort to improve its internet network's capacity. The new satellites are bigger, heavier and more powerful, with the company advertising four times as much network capacity per satellite compared with prior iterations. – CNBC
- Astra concludes investigation into launch failure: The company gave an in-depth update on the analysis, testing and results of its investigation, saying it found that the Rocket 3.3 vehicle launched on the TROPICS-1 mission for NASA failed due to a problem with a fuel injector in its upper stage. – Astra
- Japanese ispace prepares for April lunar landing: In an update on the company's first cargo mission to the moon, ispace said the lander has traveled about 1.4 million kilometers and is doing well so far. – Read more
- Leidos-owned Dynetics makes progress on lunar crew lander, with the company saying in an update that it "completed more than a dozen hardware tasks" over the past year and half, including tests of its propulsion, power and cryogenic fluid transfer systems. – Leidos
Industry maneuvers
- Apple lends Globalstar $252 million to cover satellite network costs: Globalstar disclosed in a securities filing that the funds represented a prepayment, to upgrade the network Apple is using to provide emergency cell services for its latest iPhone models. – SpaceNews
- United Launch Alliance reportedly could be sold by owners Boeing and Lockheed Martin. Potential but yet-unnamed buyers are being courted for a possible sale of the U.S. rocketmaker, which is a joint venture of the two aerospace and defense giants. – Ars Technica
- Viasat signs non-binding agreements for direct-to-device services, announcing it is collaborating with Ligado and Skylo to offer the satellite communication services through Ligado's SkyTerra-1 satellite network. – Viasat
- Rivada reportedly signs with SpaceX for a dozen Falcon 9 launches: On the heels of Rivada's mega-deal with Terran Orbital, the satellite company has apparently signed a contract with SpaceX for 12 missions starting in April 2025. – SpaceIntelReport
- Qualcomm collaborates with smartphone makers to leverage Iridium-based satellite system: The company is working with Motorola, Xiaomi, and others to develop smartphones that work with its "Snapdragon Satellite" network. – Qualcomm
- Capella signs four launch contract with Rocket Lab, with those missions flying on Electron and set to begin in the second half of this year. – Read more
- Communications company CesiumAstro wins contract from DoD's Space Development Agency (SDA), to further develop the company's antenna with the military's Link 16 network. – CesiumAstro
- Nicola Fox named as NASA's science chief: The company announced Fox, who had led its heliophysics division, would become the Associate Administrator for the agency's Science Mission Directorate. – Reuters
Market movers
- Rocket Lab builds backlog as Q4 results stay steady: The company doubled its backlog over the past year to $503.6 million, while its fourth quarter revenue came in just above $50 million and its loss at $14.5 million. CEO Peter Beck said Rocket Lab is "very happy" with how 2022 went, and "we'll back ourselves to execute this year." – CNBC
- Virgin Galactic closes in on resuming spaceflights: The company reported a Q4 loss of $133 million, slightly higher than its third-quarter loss, though it remains on track to fly again after a lengthy delay for work on its spacecraft and carrier aircraft. Next up: Ground testing, glide flight tests, then a test spaceflight followed by the first commercial launch flying members of the Italian Air Force. – CNBC
- Globalstar reports Q4 results, heralding the Apple deal as changing its 'future in a profound way.' The satellite operator saw fourth-quarter revenue rise to $41.3 million, up 20% from the same period a year ago, with a profit of $18.3 million, up 48% from a year ago. – Globalstar
- Morgan Stanley sees 122% upside to Rocket Lab stock. In a note to clients summarizing the company's Q4 results, the firm stuck to its buy-equivalent rating and $10 a share price target, highlighting Rocket Lab as "well-positioned" in the launch market and making progress on its Neutron development. – Morgan Stanley