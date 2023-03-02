Investing in Space: Sizing up

CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter offers a view into the business of space exploration and privatization, delivered straight to your inbox. CNBC's Michael Sheetz reports and curates the latest news, investor updates and exclusive interviews on the most important companies reaching new heights. Sign up to receive future editions.

Measuring the size of the space economy, whether globally or just for the U.S., is an important part of understanding the scale of the industry and its influence on our lives. Plenty of organizations slice and dice it to do just that, whether that's NASA analyzing its annual economic impact, venture capitalists cataloging the quarterly rate of investments in companies, or banks predicting how large the sector will grow.

But a new space survey is underway, by none other than the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA).

For those unfamiliar with the BEA, it's effectively the final say when it comes to measuring U.S. economic output. One of my CNBC colleagues, Data Visualization Journalist Gabriel Cortes, heard this week from BEA leadership, in a presentation that tipped the agency is planning a comprehensive analysis of the space economy's annual impact on U.S. GDP, set to launch by summer.

While BEA did a pilot study on space previously, the more robust study will be an annually refreshed estimate on the sector. It also plans to expand the analysis to breakdowns of each state, to show where space dollars are getting spent across the U.S.

I'm probably in a minority of those who are fascinated by every little tidbit of data I find on how and where money is made in space.

But the BEA taking a serious, recurring, in-depth look at space brings the sector into the fold as a mainstream part of the broader U.S. economy. It lends accountability and credibility, and establishes a frame of reference for the ever-important talking point of "growth." I'll be keeping an eye out for the BEA's updated findings later this year.