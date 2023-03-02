Shrinking profits: Strategists are again starting to reduce 2023 earnings estimates

Call it the "incredible shrinking earnings story." Strategists are again starting to reduce earnings estimates. Analysts began cutting 2023 earnings estimates aggressively in the third quarter of last year. However, in February the rate of decline has slowed, but it now appears to be re-accelerating. Earnings: shrinking fast (S & P 500 2023 estimates) June 2022: $252 Dec. 1: $231 Jan. 1: $229 Today: $222 Source: Refinitiv Jonathan Golub at Credit Suisse is the latest strategist to lower 2023 earnings estimates due to "margin pressures." His previous 2023 forecast of $215 (consensus is $222) for the S & P 500 is falling 2.3% and is now $210. He's also lowering his 2024 forecast, from $230 to $210. That's an 8.7% reduction. "Multiples should flatline as persistently high inflation, tighter monetary policy and sub-par economic growth offset declining recession risk," Golub said in a note to clients. With 2022 earnings of roughly $220 already in the bag, a large part of Wall Street now expects earnings to be flattish to slightly negative for 2023. The problem is, even flattish earnings expectations may be too rosy. That's because the earnings flatlining story is based on the "soft landing" thesis, which posits that inflation will be coming down, interest rate hikes will stop and eventually moderate, and that earnings will stabilize in the second half. That may be wrong. The inflation reports are going in the wrong direction, so now we have the paradigm changing from "Lower inflation, moderating rates = earnings stabilize in second half" to "higher inflation, higher rates = earnings decline again in second half."