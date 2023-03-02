Singapore's online portal PropertyGuru remains in the red even as fourth quarter revenue jumped

Singapore-based online property portal PropertyGuru maintains a "conservative outlook in 2023" amid challenges, and expects full year 2023 revenue of between SG$160 million and SG$170 million and adjusted EBITDA of between SG$11 million and SG$15 million.

SINGAPORE — Singapore's online real estate portal PropertyGuru posted a net loss of 5 million Singapore dollars ($3.7 million) in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The loss comes as global interest rates continue to rise, and as Vietnam, one of its key markets, tightened borrowing in real estate.

Net loss for the three months to December 2022 came in at SG$5.2 million. That's nearly a 30% improvement from the previous quarter's net loss of SG$7.4 million.

Full year net losses in 2022 amounted to SG$129.2 million, better than a net loss of SG$187.4 million the previous year.

The firm has yet to post a full-year profit since launching in 2007. It currently dominates the Southeast Asian market.

"Although it is difficult to say when PropertyGuru is able to be back in black in terms of net profit after tax, its 30% improvement in net loss is commendable," said Maximilian Koeswoyo, a research analyst at Phillip Securities.

Meanwhile, revenue in the fourth quarter came in at SG$40 million, about 17% increase from a year ago. Full year revenue jumped 35% to SG$136 million.

Shares of PropertyGuru closed 1.68% higher on Wednesday.