SpaceX launches Crew-6 mission for NASA, sending four more astronauts to the space station

SpaceX launched four people to the International Space Station from Florida as Elon Musk's company begins the final of the original six missions awarded by NASA.

Known as Crew-6, the mission for NASA will bring the group up to the space station for a six-month stay in orbit. The mission is SpaceX's sixth operational crew launch for NASA to date, and the company's ninth human spaceflight to date.

"If you enjoyed your ride, please don't forget to give us five stars," SpaceX mission control called out after the capsule reached orbit.

"That was fantastic, thank you," Crew-6 commander Stephen Bowen responded.

Crew-6 launched a little after midnight on Thursday morning, beginning a just over 24-hour journey to the ISS. The mission brings the number of astronauts SpaceX has launched to 34, including both government and private missions, since its first crewed launch in May 2020.