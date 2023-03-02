Top 10 things the Club is watching in the stock market Thursday: Bond yields pop, Salesforce supports Dow

Top 10 things to watch Thursday, March 2 1. The S & P 500 and the Nasdaq are set to fall at the open, with Treasury yields creeping higher and higher. The linkage between higher market rates and lower stock prices continues. The 2-year Treasury yield hit mid-2007 highs above 4.93% early Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average looks like it's going to get spared because of the surge in Dow stock Salesforce (CRM). Sign up for my Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the market email newsletter for free 2. Salesforce, also a Club holding, is the story of the day. Shares jumped more than 16% ahead of the open, the day after CEO Marc Benioff put profitability into hyperspace mode , with adjusted quarterly earnings per share (EPS) doubling from a year ago, thanks to adjusted operating margins surging to 29.2% vs. 22.2% expected. Revenue also beat. Stock repurchase program upped to $20 billion. The enterprise software maker now sees margins expanding to 27% this year compared to a 22.8% estimate. There's more than enough here to put the activists at rest. But in a statement Thursday night, Elliott Management said Salesforce must deliver on its targets and intends to continue to work with the company to get there. JPMorgan increases CRM price target to $230 per share from $200. Morgan Stanley goes to $240 from $236. Both firms keep a buy rating equivalent on the stock. 3 . Snowflake (SNOW) drops more than 9.5% early Thursday, the morning after lowering its full-year product revenue guidance to 40% growth year over year from 47%. The guidance is the guidance but management continues to execute well. For the quarter, the cloud data company beat on EPS and revenue; announces a $2 billion share buyback plan. 4. Okta (OKTA) puts a strong quarter together thanks to a greater focus on a disciplined cost structure. The stock surges more than 13%. Cowen upgrades to outperform; $100-per-share price target. But we still prefer and own Palo Alto Networks (PANW) in cybersecurity for the Club. 5. Macy's (M) jumps around 6% after the department store chain beat on earnings; guiding full-year EPS to $3.67 to $4.11 versus $3.82 expected. 6. Tesla (TSLA) shares sink 7% early Thursday after the electric vehicle maker's Investor Day. Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas says the EV leader "gave a number of drivers for a 50% cost reduction for its next-gen platform. In a race to the bottom, we seriously question how the competition can keep up." 7. Dollar Tree (DLTR) downgraded to neutral at JPMorgan after the quarter; price target trimmed to $150 per share from $160. 8. Silvergate (SI) plunges nearly 45% after disclosing it will be late to file its 10K annual report that's required by the government. Canaccord downgrades to hold from buy; big catch-up price target cut to $9 per share from $25. JPMorgan downgrades to underweight from neutral (sell from hold.) 9. Citi thinks Club holding Disney (DIS) will look to sell its 67% stake in Hulu, possibly using the proceeds to reduce debt and repurchase stock. Analysts think Disney will try to gain the distribution rates for two Marvel characters held by Comcast (CMCSA), which owns NBCUniversal and CNBC. 10. Best Buy (BBY) beats estimates with fourth-quarter revenue of $14.74 billion and EPS of $2.61 expected. But guidance comes up short after the company warns that the consumer electronics industry will remain challenged. The stock drops 2.5%. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CRM, PANW, DIS. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Top 10 things to watch Thursday, March 2