Ukraine war live updates: Situation 'critical' in Bakhmut as retreat contemplated; Russia and U.S. keep their distance at G-20

There will be consequences if countries choose to give weapons to Russia to help it prosecute the war in Ukraine, the Netherlands' Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra told CNBC Thursday.

"All others should clearly refrain from helping out Russia militarily, that would be a problem if countries, would cross that bridge ... that will have a consequences if countries go across that line in my opinion," Hoekstra told CNBC's Tanvir Gill.

There have been concerns that China is contemplating giving Russia weapons to help it continue its war in Ukraine, although Beijing has rebuffed those claims. The U.S. has signaled it could impose economic sanctions on China if it does help Moscow.

Speaking to CNBC on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit taking place in New Delhi, Hoekstra refused to be drawn on whether sanctions could be imposed on China but said he was due to meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken this afternoon at the summit. Ukraine would be discussed, he noted, saying "we all are facing the effects of this tremendous crisis for which Russia, and Russia alone, is responsible."

For his part, Blinken has said he has no plans to meet his Russian and Chinese counterparts at the meeting.

Asked when he believed the war could end, Hoekstra was pessimistic it could come to a conclusion anytime soon.

"I think we have to be realistic here. All of us would want to have a peace on Ukrainian terms, ASAP, but the reality might well be that, that this war will stay with us for a very long time," he said.

"Just bear in mind that the Russians waged war for nine years in Afghanistan, that they were decades in Eastern Europe. So what I'm saying to the public at home, I would I would like to convey to you as well, we have to be prepared for the long run. And as long as is necessary, we will continue to help out Ukraine."

— Holly Ellyatt