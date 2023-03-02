2-year Treasury yield reaches levels last seen in mid-2006

U.S. Treasurys climbed on Thursday as investors considered the prospect of further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and awaited fresh economic data.

At 4:23 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was up by just over three basis points to 4.028%, trading above the 4% mark at levels last seen in early November.

The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at 4.9017% after rising by more than one basis point. Earlier in the session it had risen as high as 4.937%, a level last seen in mid-2006 according to CNBC calculations based on Refinitiv data.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.