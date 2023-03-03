The Russia-Ukraine war remapped the world's energy supplies, putting the U.S. at the top for years to come

Russia's invasion of the Ukraine a year ago has shifted global energy supply chains and put the U.S. clearly at the top of the world's energy exporting nations.

As Europe struggled with threats to its supply of natural gas imports from Russia, U.S. exporters and others scrambled to divert cargoes of liquified natural gas from Asia to Europe. Russian oil has been sanctioned, and the European Union no longer accepts Moscow's seaborne cargoes. That has resulted in a surge in U.S. crude and refined product shipments to Europe.

"The U.S. used to supply a military arsenal. Now it supplies an energy arsenal," said John Kilduff, partner with Again Capital.

Not since the aftermath of World War II has the U.S. been so important as an energy exporter. Weekly data from the Energy Information Administration shows a record 11.1 million barrels of crude and refined product exports in the week ended Feb. 24. That is more than the total output of either Saudi Arabia or Russia, according to Citigroup.

Exports averaged about 10 million barrels a day over the four week period ended Feb. 24. That compares with 7.6 million barrels a day a year ago.

"It's amazing to think of all those decades of concern about energy dependence to find the U.S. is the largest exporter of LNG and one of the largest exporters of oil. The U.S. story is part of a larger remapping of world energy," said Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of S&P Global. "What we're seeing now is a continuing redrawing of world energy that began with the shale revolution in the United States. ... In 2003, the U.S. expected to be the largest importer of LNG."

Yergin said the changing role of the U.S. oil and gas industry in the world energy order will be a topic of conversation among the thousands attending the annual CERAWeek by S&P Global energy conference in Houston March 6-10. Among the speakers at the conference are CEOs from Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Baker Hughes and Freeport McMoRan , among others.

"One of the ironies, from an energy perspective, is if you only looked straight back, where we were the day before the invasion ... if you look at price, you would say not much has happened," said Daniel Pickering, chief investment officer at Pickering Energy Partners. "The price of global natural gas spiked but came back down. Oil is lower than where it was before the invasion. ... The reality is we certainly have set in motion a rejiggering of global supply chains, particularly on the natural gas side."

According to the Department of Energy, the U.S. has been an annual net total energy exporter since 2018. Up to the early 1950s, the U.S. produced most of the energy it consumed, but in the mid-1950s the nation began to increasingly import greater amounts of crude and petroleum products.

U.S. energy imports totaled about 30% of total U.S. consumption in 2005.

"There's a global LNG boom that has become much more apparent and visible to the market," said Pickering. "We've shifted around who consumes what kind of crude and products. We've meaningfully changed where Russian oil moves to."

India and China are now the biggest importers of Russia's crude. "You look at those things, and to me, we very clearly adjusted the way the world is thinking about supply for the next four or five years."

But a year ago, when Russia invaded Ukraine, it was not clear the world would have sufficient supply or that oil prices would not spike to sharply higher levels. That is particularly true in Europe, where supplies have been sufficient.